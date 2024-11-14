New Zealand, Japan and China will release economic data in the Asian Pacific session.
Feds Williams is also scheduled to speak at 4:15 PM ET to kick off the new trading session.
Below is a listing of the major economic releases on the calendar.
4:30 PM ET: NZD, BusinessNZ Manufacturing Index, Previous: 46.9
6:50pm ET: JPY, Prelim GDP Price Index y/y, Forecast: 2.8%, Previous: 3.2%
6:50 PM ET: JPY, Prelim GDP q/q, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: -0.7%
8:30pm ET: CNY, New Home Prices m/m, Previous: -0.71%
9:00pm ET: CNY, Industrial Production y/y, Forecast: 5.5%, Previous: 5.4%
9:00 pm ET: CNY, Retail Sales y/y, Forecast: 3.8%, Previous: 3.2%
9:00 pm ET: CNY, Fixed Asset Investment ytd/y, Forecast: 3.5%, Previous: 3.4%
9:00 pm ET: CNY, Unemployment Rate, Forecast: 5.1%, Previous: 5.1%
11:30pm ET: JPY, Revised Industrial Production m/m, Forecast: 1.4%, Previous: 1.4%
11:30 pm ET: JPY, Tertiary Industry Activity m/m, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: -1.1%