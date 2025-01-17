The economic calendar is fairly light in the North American session:

US housing starts for December are expected to come in at 1.320M versus 1.289M last month. 8:30 AM ET

US building permits for December are expected to come in at 1.460M versus 1.505M last month. 8:30 AM ET

Canada securities purchases for November will also be released at 8:30 AM. Last month C$-2.65 billion.

US industrial production for December will be released at 9:15 AM with expectations of 0.3% versus -0.1% last month. Better utilization expected at 77.0% versus 76.8% last month. Manufacturing output for the month Decembers expected to rise by 0.2% versus 0.2% last month.

It looks like there are no Fed speakers scheduled to speak today.

Monday is a US holiday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. US stocks and bond markets will be closed.