The US trading session tomorrow will be filled with central bank decisions, a varied economic release calendar and end with more earnings:
- Bank of England is expected to announce a 0.25% rise in the official bank rate from 0.25% to 0.5%. The asset purchase facility is expected to remain at 875B. BOE Bailey will speak at 730 AM ET/1130 GMT
- The ECB will announce their rate decision at 7:45 AM. The patient are for no change in rates, but the market will be focused on any tilt in the bias toward a tightening in 2022. ECBs Lagarde will have her typical hour long press conference starting at 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
- US unemployment claims expected to dip to 245K from 260K last week as the effects of omicron start to lessen. The data will be released at 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT
- US nonfarm productivity for the fourth quarter is expected to show a 3.8% gain following a -5.2% decline in the third quarter. The unit labor costs are expected to rise by 1.1% versus 9.6% in the third quarter
- The Markit services final PMI will be released at 9:45 AM ET/1245 GMT. The expectations is for it to remain unchanged at 50.9 from the preliminary reading
- The ISM services PMI will be released at 10 AM ET with expectations of it falling 259.5 from 62.0 last month
- Factory orders will also be released at 10 AM ET with expectations of -0.4% versus 1.6% last month
Earnings after the close today include:
- Meta (Facebook)
- Qualcomm
- Spotify
- T-Mobile
Tomorrow morning before open:
- Nokia
- Merck
- ConocoPhillips
- Lilly
- Honeywell
- Cogna
- Shell
After the close:
- AMazon
- ForD
- Snap
- Activisio Blizzard
- Skechers