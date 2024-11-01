Why it's important?

In the Asian session, Eamonn published the range of estimates for today's US NFP report. These ranges are important in terms of market reaction because when the actual data deviates from the expectations, it creates a surprise effect. Another important input in market's reaction is the distribution of forecasts.

In fact, although we can have a range of estimates, most forecasts might be clustered on the upper bound of the range, so even if the data comes out inside the range of estimates but on the lower bound of the range, it can still create a surprise effect.

Distribution of forecasts

Non-Farm Payrolls

0K-200K range of estimates

75K-150K range most clustered

113K consensus

Unemployment Rate

4.3% (3%)

4.2% (29%)

4.1% (65%) - consensus

4.0% (3%)

Average Hourly Earnings Y/Y

4.3% (3%)

4.2% (6%)

4.1% (19%)

4.0% (63%) - consensus

3.9% (9%)

Average Hourly Earnings M/M

0.6% (3%)

0.5% (3%)

0.4% (14%)

0.3% (70%) - consensus

0.2% (10%)

Average Weekly Hours

34.3 (15%)

34.2 (57%) - consensus

34.1 (26%)

34.0 (4%)

As a reminder, this is going to be a tricky report given the distortions from hurricanes and strikes in October. Thankfully, the market and the Fed are unlikely to care that much given the distortions and the focus on the US election on Tuesday.

Therefore, I expect a weak report to be "forgiven", while a strong one would just confirm that the labour market is still doing good and add to the expectations that the Fed might be forced to pause its easing cycle earlier than expected in 2025.