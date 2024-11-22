The fight for US Treasury Secretary is thought to be coming to a conclusion with Kevin Warsh and Scott Bessent the betting favorite on Polymarket. However, Fox's Gasparino has tweeted that Marc Rowan made a strong pitch for the post to Pres. Trump.

Needless to say, the President would want to have someone who would promote his policies of higher tarriffs, extending the tax cuts, fiscal cuts and overall protectionism policies.

Below is a summary of the candidates along with the current betting odds from Polymarket.

Kevin Warsh

Warsh, 54, served as a Federal Reserve governor (2006-2011), appointed by Bush and renominated by Obama.

Youngest-ever Fed governor, key liaison during the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

Currently a visiting fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institution, lecturer at Stanford Business School, and adviser to the Congressional Budget Office.

Speculated to become Fed Chair in 2026. Married to Estée Lauder heiress Jane Lauder.

Marc Rowan

Rowan, 62, is the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Apollo Global Management.

Advocated for "wholesale change" in government operations to stabilize federal finances, highlighting Elon Musk's role at DOGE.

Criticized UPenn leadership and anti-Israel protests post-2023 Hamas attack; urged donors to withhold support.

Scott Bessent

Bessent, founder of Key Square Group and former Yale professor, is a key adviser to Trump's campaign.

Supports traditional Republican economic policies and Trump's use of tariffs in trade negotiations.

Proposed a three-point plan: 3% economic growth, reducing the deficit to 3% of GDP, and increasing domestic oil production by 3 million barrels/day

Bill Hagerty

GOP Senator from Tennessee and former Ambassador to Japan

Considered a longshot for Treasury Secretary.

Close ties to Trump and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The betting marketplace, Polymarket, has Bessent as the small favorite over Keven Warch.