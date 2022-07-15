With the earnings season getting off to a slow start this week and bank earnings were mostly disappointing, next week, focus will be on the likes of Netflix, IBM, Twitter, Tesla and American Express.

Below are the expected earnings calendar for next week.

Monday, July 18

Bank of America

IBM

Goldman Sachs

Tuesday, July 19

Lockheed Martin

Halliburton

Harley-Davidson

Netflix

Kinder Morgan

Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, July 20

Alcoa

United Airlines

CSX

Twitter

Tesla

Thursday, July 21

AT&T

Dow

Freeport-McMoran

Phillip Morris

Friday, July 22

American Express

Cleveland Cliffs

Verizon

Other key release dates going forward:

Alphabet reports on July 25

Microsoft reports on July 26

Boeing reports on July 27

Apple reports on July 28

Amazon is not scheduled to release until August 4