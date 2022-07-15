With the earnings season getting off to a slow start this week and bank earnings were mostly disappointing, next week, focus will be on the likes of Netflix, IBM, Twitter, Tesla and American Express.
Below are the expected earnings calendar for next week.
Monday, July 18
- Bank of America
- IBM
- Goldman Sachs
Tuesday, July 19
- Lockheed Martin
- Halliburton
- Harley-Davidson
- Netflix
- Kinder Morgan
- Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, July 20
- Alcoa
- United Airlines
- CSX
- Tesla
Thursday, July 21
- AT&T
- Dow
- Freeport-McMoran
- Phillip Morris
Friday, July 22
- American Express
- Cleveland Cliffs
- Verizon
Other key release dates going forward:
- Alphabet reports on July 25
- Microsoft reports on July 26
- Boeing reports on July 27
- Apple reports on July 28
- Amazon is not scheduled to release until August 4