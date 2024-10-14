The economic and event calendar this week will be highlighted by the ECB rate decision on Thursday has 8:15 AM ET. The ECB is now expected to cut rates by 25 basis points. US retail sales will also be released on Thursday along with the weekly claims data. Recall from last week, initial jobless claims rose sharply to 258K. Was it hurricane /strike related? That is what traders will be focused on

Canada CPI data will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM

Mon, Oct 14

FOMC Member Waller Speaks (USD) at 3:00pm, no forecast or previous available

Tue, Oct 15

UK: Claimant Count Change (GBP) at 2:00am, Forecast: 20.2K, Previous: 23.7K

UK: Average Earnings Index 3m/y (GBP) at 5:00am, Forecast: 3.8%, Previous: 4.0%

German: ZEW Economic Sentiment (EUR) at 5:00am, Forecast: 10.2, Previous: 3.6

CAD: CPI m/m (CAD) at 8:30am, Forecast: -0.2%, Previous: -0.2%

CAD: Median CPI y/y (CAD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 2.3%, Previous: 2.3%

CAD: Trimmed CPI y/y (CAD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 2.4%, Previous: 2.4%

CAD: Common CPI y/y (CAD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 2.1%, Previous: 2.0%

USD: Empire State Manufacturing Index (USD) at 8;30 AM ET, Forecast: 3.4, Previous: 11.5

NZD: CPI QoQ, 5:45 PM ET, Forecat 0.7%. Previous 0.4%

Wed, Oct 16

UK: CPI y/y (GBP) at 2:00am, Forecast: 1.9%, Previous: 2.2%

ECB President Lagarde Speaks (EUR) at 2:40pm, no forecast or previous available

AUD: Employment Change (AUD) at 8:30pm, Forecast: 25.2K, Previous: 47.5K

AUD: Unemployment Rate (AUD) at 8:30pm, Forecast: 4.2%, Previous: 4.2%

Thu, Oct 17

EU: Main Refinancing Rate (EUR) at 8:15am, Forecast: 3.40%, Previous: 3.65%

EU: Policy Statement (EUR) at 8:15am, no forecast or previous available

US: Core Retail Sales m/m (USD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 0.1%, Previous: 0.1%

US: Retail Sales m/m (USD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 0.1%

US Unemployment Claims (USD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 241K, Previous: 258K

US: Philly Fed Manufacturing Index (USD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 4.2, Previous: 1.7

Fri, Oct 18