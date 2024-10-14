FOMC Member Waller Speaks (USD) at 3:00pm, no forecast or previous available
UK: Claimant Count Change (GBP) at 2:00am, Forecast: 20.2K, Previous: 23.7K
UK: Average Earnings Index 3m/y (GBP) at 5:00am, Forecast: 3.8%, Previous: 4.0%
German: ZEW Economic Sentiment (EUR) at 5:00am, Forecast: 10.2, Previous: 3.6
CAD: CPI m/m (CAD) at 8:30am, Forecast: -0.2%, Previous: -0.2%
CAD: Median CPI y/y (CAD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 2.3%, Previous: 2.3%
CAD: Trimmed CPI y/y (CAD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 2.4%, Previous: 2.4%
CAD: Common CPI y/y (CAD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 2.1%, Previous: 2.0%
USD: Empire State Manufacturing Index (USD) at 8;30 AM ET, Forecast: 3.4, Previous: 11.5
NZD: CPI QoQ, 5:45 PM ET, Forecat 0.7%. Previous 0.4%
UK: CPI y/y (GBP) at 2:00am, Forecast: 1.9%, Previous: 2.2%
ECB President Lagarde Speaks (EUR) at 2:40pm, no forecast or previous available
AUD: Employment Change (AUD) at 8:30pm, Forecast: 25.2K, Previous: 47.5K
AUD: Unemployment Rate (AUD) at 8:30pm, Forecast: 4.2%, Previous: 4.2%
EU: Main Refinancing Rate (EUR) at 8:15am, Forecast: 3.40%, Previous: 3.65%
EU: Policy Statement (EUR) at 8:15am, no forecast or previous available
US: Core Retail Sales m/m (USD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 0.1%, Previous: 0.1%
US: Retail Sales m/m (USD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 0.1%
US Unemployment Claims (USD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 241K, Previous: 258K
US: Philly Fed Manufacturing Index (USD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 4.2, Previous: 1.7
UK: Retail Sales m/m (GBP) at 2:00am, Forecast: -0.3%, Previous: 1.0%
US: Building Permits (USD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 1.45M, Previous: 1.48M
US FOMC Member Waller Speaks (USD) at 12:10pm, no forecast or previous available
The economic and event calendar this week will be highlighted by the ECB rate decision on Thursday has 8:15 AM ET. The ECB is now expected to cut rates by 25 basis points. US retail sales will also be released on Thursday along with the weekly claims data. Recall from last week, initial jobless claims rose sharply to 258K. Was it hurricane /strike related? That is what traders will be focused on
Canada CPI data will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM
