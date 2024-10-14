    The economic and event calendar this week will be highlighted by the ECB rate decision on Thursday has 8:15 AM ET. The ECB is now expected to cut rates by 25 basis points. US retail sales will also be released on Thursday along with the weekly claims data. Recall from last week, initial jobless claims rose sharply to 258K. Was it hurricane /strike related? That is what traders will be focused on

    Canada CPI data will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM

    Mon, Oct 14

    • FOMC Member Waller Speaks (USD) at 3:00pm, no forecast or previous available

    Tue, Oct 15

    • UK: Claimant Count Change (GBP) at 2:00am, Forecast: 20.2K, Previous: 23.7K

    • UK: Average Earnings Index 3m/y (GBP) at 5:00am, Forecast: 3.8%, Previous: 4.0%

    • German: ZEW Economic Sentiment (EUR) at 5:00am, Forecast: 10.2, Previous: 3.6

    • CAD: CPI m/m (CAD) at 8:30am, Forecast: -0.2%, Previous: -0.2%

    • CAD: Median CPI y/y (CAD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 2.3%, Previous: 2.3%

    • CAD: Trimmed CPI y/y (CAD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 2.4%, Previous: 2.4%

    • CAD: Common CPI y/y (CAD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 2.1%, Previous: 2.0%

    • USD: Empire State Manufacturing Index (USD) at 8;30 AM ET, Forecast: 3.4, Previous: 11.5

    • NZD: CPI QoQ, 5:45 PM ET, Forecat 0.7%. Previous 0.4%

    Wed, Oct 16

    • UK: CPI y/y (GBP) at 2:00am, Forecast: 1.9%, Previous: 2.2%

    • ECB President Lagarde Speaks (EUR) at 2:40pm, no forecast or previous available

    • AUD: Employment Change (AUD) at 8:30pm, Forecast: 25.2K, Previous: 47.5K

    • AUD: Unemployment Rate (AUD) at 8:30pm, Forecast: 4.2%, Previous: 4.2%

    Thu, Oct 17

    • EU: Main Refinancing Rate (EUR) at 8:15am, Forecast: 3.40%, Previous: 3.65%

    • EU: Policy Statement (EUR) at 8:15am, no forecast or previous available

    • US: Core Retail Sales m/m (USD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 0.1%, Previous: 0.1%

    • US: Retail Sales m/m (USD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 0.3%, Previous: 0.1%

    • US Unemployment Claims (USD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 241K, Previous: 258K

    • US: Philly Fed Manufacturing Index (USD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 4.2, Previous: 1.7

    Fri, Oct 18

    • UK: Retail Sales m/m (GBP) at 2:00am, Forecast: -0.3%, Previous: 1.0%

    • US: Building Permits (USD) at 8:30am, Forecast: 1.45M, Previous: 1.48M

    • US FOMC Member Waller Speaks (USD) at 12:10pm, no forecast or previous available