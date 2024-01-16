Adam appeared in an interview with Bloomberg, outlining his pig picture views for the year ahead.

The big picture the question is: Will we return to a 2010s style regime of low inflation and low rates? Last week's CPI data showed that we are and I think that's a big tailwind for all risk assets. The focus right now is on central banks but waiting longer to cut rates probably won't be bullish for risk-sensitive currencies because headwinds are mounting, particularly due to housing and immigration.

