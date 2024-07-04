I have a hard time imagining the UK election will be much of a market mover, given that the results have been a foregone conclusion since the start of the campaign. It will be a Labour majority, and a large one.

How large? We will get a good idea at 10 pm London time, which is 6 pm in New York. That's when a joint exit poll from BC, ITV and Sky News will be released. The exit polls have been good in elections but were wrong on Brexit.

After that, the counting will start and all of the 650 districts will be clear by sunrise in London. The first seats should come at 11:30-11:45 pm UK time but we won't get a real idea until around 2:30 am ET.