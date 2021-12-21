Bloomberg reports that Biden's speech will offer shorter recommended isolation periods for vaccinated people who have contracted covid.

The speech will take place at the bottom of the hour.

Other highlights:

Buying 500 million rapid tests to distribute free to the pubic via mail

Deploying federal vaccinators

Deploying 1000 military medical members to hospitals

Setting up new testing and vaccination sites

Will tell people they should feel comfortable gathering with family

It's been widely reported there won't be any lockdown measures but there could be a fair amount of fearful comments directed at the unvaccinated.