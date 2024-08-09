At one point on Monday this week, some market players were calling for emergency rate cuts by the Fed. To them, the US jobs report on Friday was enough to signal doom and gloom in the economy. But let's be honest, it was more to do with them crying over carry trade losses and wanting the Fed to come to pacify them. Well, boohoo.

Fast forward a few days later and we're seeing a calmer mood in markets. However, that doesn't mean the volatility bout is over. It's going to be a big one on the data docket next week. And that could yet complicate things or perhaps add to the risk recovery we're seeing in the last few sessions.

Monday, 12 August

- Japan market holiday

Tuesday, 13 August

- Australia Q2 wages data

- UK July labour market report *

- US July PPI figures **

Wednesday, 14 August

- RBNZ monetary policy decision

- UK July CPI figures **

- US July CPI figures ***

Thursday, 15 August

- Australia July labour market report *

- China July retail sales, industrial production *

- UK June monthly GDP data *

- US July retail sales data ***

- US weekly initial jobless claims **

- US August NY Fed manufacturing index