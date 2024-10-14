Dow Jones / Market Watch (gated) have a good piece up citing Capital Economics on why the Saudis could flood the market with cheap oil, and to watch for the signs of this happening.

In summary

  • Saudi Arabia may increase oil production due to deteriorating cohesion among OPEC+ members
  • OPEC+ producers have been overproducing by up to 800,000 barrels per day despite voluntary production cuts
  • Saudi oil minister warned that prices could drop to $50 a barrel if members don't comply with cuts, though OPEC denied this warning
  • Capital Economics suggests Saudi Arabia is frustrated and may use alternative funding methods to withstand lower prices, as seen in past policy shifts
  • Increasing production could help Saudi Arabia regain market share but would require a significant price fall below $50 a barrel
  • The chance of Saudi Arabia ramping up production by end-2025 has increased to 30%.
  • The December OPEC+ meeting will be crucial, with past meetings signaling policy shifts in 2014 and 2020.

---

The OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial meeting is on 1 December

OPEC

ps. News of (price drop) relevance to oil from earlier: