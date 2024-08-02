Admittedly, this week was the biggest of the quarter with 4 of 7 "Magnificent 7" announcing including Meta, Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.

How did those stocks do this week?

2 up and 2 down, with Amazon the worst performer as they missed on revenues (first miss in over 2 year). They also see less robust growth ahead. A summary of the changes this week and the change from the all-time highs shows:

Meta +4.78%. Shares are down -10.20 from all time highs.

Apple +1.98%. Shares are down -6.4% from all time highs

Amazon, -8.55%. Shares are down -16.62% from all time highs

Microsoft -4.69%. Shares are down -13.21% from all time highs

Last week Alphabet and Tesla reported. Both also declined this week:

Alphabet -1.13%. That comes after a -6% decline last week. Shares are down -13.8% from its high.

Tesla -5.55%. Last week, the stock fell -8.11%. The stock is down -23.32% from the high.

Nvidia does not report until August 28th. However, that has not stopped it from moving sharply lower despite talk of increased capital spending. The stock is down -6.25% this week and down -24.82% from all-time highs.

Next week, the earnings will be led by Uber, Caterpillar, Super Micro Computers, Shopigy, and Disney. Below is the full list of the key releases scheduled.

Monday

Before Open:

Berkshire Hathaway

The Carlyle Group

After Close:

Palantir

hims & hers

Lucid

CSX

Tuesday

Before Open:

Uber

Celsius

Caterpillar

After Close:

SuperMicro

Rivian

Airbnb

Wynn Resorts

Wednesday

Before Open:

Shopify

Walt Disney

CVS Health

After Close:

Robinhood

Thursday

Before Open:

Lilly

Plug Power

Datadog

After Close:

Paramount

Dutch Bros

Friday

Before Open: