The economic calendar in the Asian Pacific session is light once again.

Fedspeak will have Fed's Bostic speaking at 6 PM. On Friday, in interviews with Bloomberg TV and CNBC, Bostic stated that he estimates the long-run Federal Reserve rate at 3%. He emphasized that the Fed's next steps will be data-dependent , noting that inflation has decreased faster than expected, though underlying inflation remains concerning. Bostic highlighted solid business conditions, allowing the Fed to be patient as it seeks a calm and orderly return to a normalized policy stance. He mentioned that while the economy is in a relatively good position, the Fed must remain cautious , especially considering labor market dynamics. Although Bostic had previously indicated only one rate cut on the dot plot, he now suggests that it may be appropriate to consider easing sooner if data continues to show positive trends.

At 9:30 PM, the Australia Private Captial expenditures for the 2Q are expected to rise 1.0% vs 1.0% pior. Buildig Capex came in at 00.9% prior and Plant/Machinery Capex came in at 3.3%

Also after the close Nvidia will report earning.

A summary:

Q2 Expectations:

EPS: $0.64 (adjusted) versus $0.27 last year

Revenue: $28.5 billion versus $13.51 billion last year

AI Boom: Nvidia is a major beneficiary, with its market value expanding over nine times since end-2022.

Revenue Growth: Expected to post fourth consecutive quarter of triple-digit revenue growth; however, growth may slow over the next seven quarters due to tougher year-over-year comparisons.

October-Quarter Forecast:

EPS: $0.71

Revenue: $31.7 billion (about 77% annual growth)

The gross margin next quarter is expected at 75.5%.

Investor Focus:

Sustained AI demand indications

Launch timeline for next-gen Blackwell AI chips , amid potential delays

, amid potential delays Potential impact of Blackwell delay could shift revenue to future quarters, boosting Hopper H200 chip sales.

Also after the close CrowdStrike and Salesforce will announce earnings:

Crowdstrike:

EPS estimate $0.97 versus $0.74 last year

Revenues: 958.3M versus 731.6 million last year

Salesforce: