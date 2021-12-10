Omicron variant uncertainties and concerns the Fed may move too quickly are the two key macro themes driving markets at the moment.

The data out this European morning is quite light. The UK data is unlikely to shift the BoE next week. It increasingly looks like the BoE will follow the BoC and delay any rate hikes due to Omicron uncertainty.

The data is as follows:

0700GMT UK GDP & Industrial Production

0700GMT German Final CPI

0905GMT ECB's Christine Lagarde

1000GMT ECB's Fabio Panetta

However, the main event of the day will be later with the US CPI print ahead of a jam packed next week for central bankers. So, this may be a quiet end to the week with more choppy trade.