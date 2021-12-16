Well good morning and welcome to Disney land for FX traders! That’s right we have three central bank meetings coming out today with the ECB, SNB, and BoE all on the slate. The good news is that there is a high degree of uncertainty floating about that can create good opportunities. Will the BoE be forced to hike to stop systemic inflation due to rising wages and headline inflation? Will the ECB maintain their ‘inflation is temporary perspective’? How will the SNB respond to the ever strengthening CHF? Or will they just smile and wave by keeping guidance unchanged. Plenty for us today and the European PMI data will play second fiddle to the ECB meeting towards the end of the European morning session

0815 GMT French manufacturing and services flash PMI’s Dec

0830 GMT SNB policy rate

0830 GMT German manufacturing and services flash PMI’s Dec

0900 GMT Eurozone manufacturing and services Dec

0930 GMT UK manufacturing and services Final PMI Dec

1200 GMT Bank of England policy rate

1245 GMT ECB policy rate