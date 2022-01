After the painful drops in US financials after earnings followed by today's 23% drop in Netflix after disappointing guidance, it's a daunting time to be reporting.

Here's a look at who is on the earnings calendar next week. The main event is also the FOMC decision on Wednesday and that will be followed a few hours later by Intel.

The trading volume in Tesla options is utterly staggering.

One-week options expiring Jan 28 and out of the money.