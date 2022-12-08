What is on the calendar for the Asian-Pacific session?

New Zealand manufacturing sales for the third quarter will be released at 4:45 PM. Last quarter came in at -3.8%

New Zealand electronic credit card retail sales for the month of November will also be released at 4:45 PM ET. The prior month came in at 1.0%. In the last three months have seen positive contributions with 1.0% in October, 1.4% in September and 0.9% in August. YoY came in at 16.6% last month

Japan M2 money supply 6:50 PM.

China CPI and PPI data YoY for the month of November. 8:30 PM ET. Estimate for CPI +1.6% versus +2.1% previously. PPI estimate -1.4% versus -1.3% last month.

Looking ahead to the European and US session:

UK consumer inflation expectations will be released at 4:30 AM ET. Last came in at 4.9%

Canada capacity utilization will be released at 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 82.2% versus 83.8% last month

US PPI will be released at 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 0.2% versus 0.2% last month. Core PPI is expected at 0.2% versus 0.0% last month

US preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment for December will be released at 10 AM ET. Expected at 56.9 versus 56.8 last month. Inflation expectations came in at 4.9% last month

US wholesale inventories released at 10 AM ET. Expected 0.8% versus 0.8% last month