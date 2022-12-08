What is on the calendar for the Asian-Pacific session?
- New Zealand manufacturing sales for the third quarter will be released at 4:45 PM. Last quarter came in at -3.8%
- New Zealand electronic credit card retail sales for the month of November will also be released at 4:45 PM ET. The prior month came in at 1.0%. In the last three months have seen positive contributions with 1.0% in October, 1.4% in September and 0.9% in August. YoY came in at 16.6% last month
- Japan M2 money supply 6:50 PM.
- China CPI and PPI data YoY for the month of November. 8:30 PM ET. Estimate for CPI +1.6% versus +2.1% previously. PPI estimate -1.4% versus -1.3% last month.
Looking ahead to the European and US session:
- UK consumer inflation expectations will be released at 4:30 AM ET. Last came in at 4.9%
- Canada capacity utilization will be released at 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 82.2% versus 83.8% last month
- US PPI will be released at 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 0.2% versus 0.2% last month. Core PPI is expected at 0.2% versus 0.0% last month
- US preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment for December will be released at 10 AM ET. Expected at 56.9 versus 56.8 last month. Inflation expectations came in at 4.9% last month
- US wholesale inventories released at 10 AM ET. Expected 0.8% versus 0.8% last month