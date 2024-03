Good morning everyone,

There are many events on the calendar to watch for today.

For the eurozone we have the French industrial production m/m and it's also the services PMI release day for the eurozone.

In the U.S. we’ll get the final services PMI, the ISM Services PMI and the factory orders m/m data. FOMC Member Barr is also expected to speak.

New Zealand will release its GDT price index, but the highlight of the day will be the Two Sessions meetings in China.