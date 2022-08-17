The labour market report from Australia is due at 0130 GMT. Job growth has been ongoing, the Reserve Bank of Australia focus is on bringing down the inflation rate. The Bank has raised the cash rate and talked up further hikes to come. It does expect the CPI to come back to target. Wage data yesterday indicated its in line with what the RBA has forecast. the next RBA rate hike is due at its September meeting. The meeting is on the 6th.

