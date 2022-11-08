The TL;DR for Chinese inflation is that official data is showing the level of inflation is within target and is thus not a constraint on the People's Bank of China providing further monetary policy stimulus, should they wish. Releasing folks from being locked up would be a more effective policy response, but of course, that is not up to the PBOC.

