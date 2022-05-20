This is fine meme

We're wrapping up the seventh straight week of declines in the S&P 500 as the recession fears mount. The market will be looking to the Fed and economic data in the week ahead for some sign of life.

But economic data is a lagging indicator so we might be looking at months of malaise before we get a glimpse of the other side. So let's take it a day at a time.

Monday

  • Fed's Bostic
  • Fed's George
  • Holiday in Canada

Tuesday

  • New home sales
  • Richmond Fed
  • Philly Fed non-manufacturing
  • US 2-year auction

Wednesday

  • Durable goods
  • Weekly US oil inventories
  • 5-year auction
  • FOMC minutes

Thursday

  • US Q1 GDP (second look)
  • Initial jobless claims
  • Pending home sales

Friday

  • PCE inflation
  • Advance goods trade balance
  • UMich final sentiment

That PCE report on Friday will be a big one but note that next Monday (May 30th) is a holiday, so trading might wrap up early Friday.