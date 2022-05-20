We're wrapping up the seventh straight week of declines in the S&P 500 as the recession fears mount. The market will be looking to the Fed and economic data in the week ahead for some sign of life.

But economic data is a lagging indicator so we might be looking at months of malaise before we get a glimpse of the other side. So let's take it a day at a time.

Monday

Fed's Bostic

Fed's George

Holiday in Canada

Tuesday

New home sales

Richmond Fed

Philly Fed non-manufacturing

US 2-year auction

Wednesday

Durable goods

Weekly US oil inventories

5-year auction

FOMC minutes

Thursday

US Q1 GDP (second look)

Initial jobless claims

Pending home sales

Friday

PCE inflation

Advance goods trade balance

UMich final sentiment

That PCE report on Friday will be a big one but note that next Monday (May 30th) is a holiday, so trading might wrap up early Friday.