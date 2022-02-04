The strong jobs report put a 50 basis point hike in March on the table and that means that Fed commentary will take on new importance while all economic data will be closely watched.

Next week starts out light with a calendar that essentially bare save for the lowly consumer credit report but it picks up from there. Note though that China will be returning from a week of holidays so there will be some flows in FX.

The Olympics started today as well, so there will be plenty of distractions.

Tuesday:

NFIB business optimism

Trade balance

Wednesday:

Fed's Bowman

Fed's Mester

BOC's Macklem

Wholesale sales

Weekly oil inventories

10-year note auction

Thursday:

CPI

Initial jobless claims

30-year auction

Friday:

UMich prelim consumer sentiment

I expect more Fed speakers to pop up throughout the week, and that will mean keeping a close watch on TV and the wires. Keep an eye on the economic calendar.