Inflation is back on the agenda next week with the market looking for a whopping 1.2% m/m increase in US prices due largely to commodity price jumps after the dawn on the Ukraine war. That will push the y/y rate to 8.5% and keep the bond market on eggshells.
Monday:
- Bostic
- Bowman
- Waller
- Evans
- 3-year auction
Tuesday:
- CPI
- Brainard
- Barkin
- 10-year auction
Wednesday:
- PPI
- 30-year auction
- Bank of Canada rate decision
Thursday:
- Retail sales
- Initial jobless claims
- U Mich April prelim sentiment
- Mester
- Harker
Friday:
- Empire Fed
- Industrial production
- Good Friday holiday