US CPI

Inflation is back on the agenda next week with the market looking for a whopping 1.2% m/m increase in US prices due largely to commodity price jumps after the dawn on the Ukraine war. That will push the y/y rate to 8.5% and keep the bond market on eggshells.

Monday:

  • Bostic
  • Bowman
  • Waller
  • Evans
  • 3-year auction

Tuesday:

  • CPI
  • Brainard
  • Barkin
  • 10-year auction

Wednesday:

  • PPI
  • 30-year auction
  • Bank of Canada rate decision

Thursday:

  • Retail sales
  • Initial jobless claims
  • U Mich April prelim sentiment
  • Mester
  • Harker

Friday:

  • Empire Fed
  • Industrial production
  • Good Friday holiday