Inflation is back on the agenda next week with the market looking for a whopping 1.2% m/m increase in US prices due largely to commodity price jumps after the dawn on the Ukraine war. That will push the y/y rate to 8.5% and keep the bond market on eggshells.

Monday:

Bostic

Bowman

Waller

Evans

3-year auction

Tuesday:

CPI

Brainard

Barkin

10-year auction

Wednesday:

PPI

30-year auction

Bank of Canada rate decision

Thursday:

Retail sales

Initial jobless claims

U Mich April prelim sentiment

Mester

Harker

Friday:

Empire Fed

Industrial production

Good Friday holiday