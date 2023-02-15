US initial jobless claims

The US dollar benefited from from strong CPI and retail sales numbers this week as the evidence mounts that the US isn't in a recession and might be accelerating.

The data points will continue tomorrow with a flood coming at 8:30 am ET in:

Initial jobless claims

Housing starts

Philly Fed

PPI

That will wrap it up for the economic data but 15 minutes later at 8:45 am we will hear from the Fed's Mester and at 1:30 pm ET, the Fed's Bullard is set to speak. Both are hawks and they could push for higher terminal rates, though I suspect that wouldn't come as a surprise to the market. Finally, the Fed's Cook speaks at 4 pm ET.