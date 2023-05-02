Commentary from ANZ on oil:

weak economic data from China raised concerns about a patchy recovery. Data released over the weekend showed China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly slowed, with the official PMI dipping back below 50 for the first time since December 2022. Sub-indexes for new orders, new export orders and manufacturing employment were all below 50.

However, there were some positive signs the recovery is continuing. Holiday spending on the first day of the five-day Golden Week holiday underscored a recovery. State broadcaster CCTV said that major retail and catering companies have seen sales jump 21% y/y, based on Ministry of Commerce data. A record 19.7m railway trips were made across the country. Traffic is also expected to be 20% higher than in 2019, according to local media.

Oil price movement update since the OPEC+ cuts announced shunted the price up gap: