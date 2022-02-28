The White House press secretary Psaki is speaking. She says:

  • A no flies zone would be a step toward sending US troops to fight a war with Russia
  • No option is off the table in banning Russian a flight from US airspace
  • Biden administration has not made a decision whether to follow EU and Canada in Bahrain Russian flights
  • Russians continue to be part of nuclear negotiations with Iran, US hopes to make progress in those talks
  • It hasn't ruled out restrictions on US purchases of Russian oil and gas
  • Expulsion of Russian diplomats has been in works for months