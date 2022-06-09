Info comes via a reporter for Fox:

--

IMO - It won't just be jet fuel that higher energy costs flow through to.

us cpi 10 June 2022
  • This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
  • The times in the left-most column are GMT.
  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result. The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.