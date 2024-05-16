White House economic advisor Lael Brainard is on the wires saying:

China's industrial capacity, and exports in some sectors are so large they can undermine the viability of investments in the US

a new cycle of Chinese policy driven overcapacity in exports urges could have adverse consequences for US workers

This week, the Biden administration announced a new tariffs on China. The comments from Brainard underscore the risks from China and although she does not talk specifically to price manipulation, the risks from their pricing support.

Meanwhile the IMF spokesperson is out saying that US/China should work together to address underlying concerns that have exasperated bilateral trade tensions. The IMF also commented that US inflation data is higher than what they would like to see.