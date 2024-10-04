White House economic advisor anticipates that the hurricane aniline impact will be felt in the employment statistics for that month, and continue to expect that in the US, will continue to see low gas prices.
According to AAA:
- National average for a gallon of gas fell by three cents to $3.19 despite challenges like Hurricane Helene and international tensions.
- Hurricane Helene impacted gasoline demand by damaging infrastructure and causing power outages but did not affect gasoline supply.
- Average cost of public EV charging remained unchanged at 35 cents per kilowatt-hour.
- Rising tensions between Iran and Israel threaten oil shipments, causing oil prices to increase.
- 18 states east of the Rockies have gas averages below $3 per gallon.
- OPEC+ plans to increase oil production starting December 1st, potentially lowering gas prices further.
- Gas demand dropped from 9.20 million barrels per day to 8.52 million barrels, while gasoline stocks slightly increased.
- Gasoline production decreased to an average of 9.6 million barrels daily.
- Today's national gas average is 13 cents less than a month ago and 60 cents less than a year ago.