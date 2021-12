What me? Manchin not opposed to child tax credit

The comments from Manchin and the White House response suggested that any hope of a Biden signature plan was dead but Manchin lobbed a $1.8 trillion figure out today without expanded child care credits.

Now, the White House says they aren't going to 're-litigate' what happened with Manchin yesterday and that they remain on friendly terms. The press secretary said January is another chance to get a deal done.

The tone is markets is a better than earlier and this is part of the reason why.