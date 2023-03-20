White House is a Kirby:

US having discussions with China to have secretaries Yellen and Raimondo to visit Beijing

Still don't believe China has taken a lethal aid for Russia off the table

China's Xi visited Russia's Putin today. Washington denounced the visit, saying the timing showed Beijing was providing Moscow with "diplomatic cover" to commit further crimes.

Putin told Xi he viewed China's proposals for a resolution of the Ukraine conflict with respect.

Of course it may be all smoke and mirrors.