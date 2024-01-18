The geopolitical situation in Israel/Gaza along with the Russia Ukraine (and China/Taiwan), are risk events that could upset apple carts in 2024.

In Israel, risks come from Iran's involvement, supply shocks from the Houthi terrorism in the Red Sea, and the general escalation of hatred as a result of the polarizing war can bring about all sorts of implications - most not good. So far, the markets are taking it all in stride but the longer it goes on, the greater the chance for some market-related issues including sharply higher oil, higher inflation, lower stocks, etc.

