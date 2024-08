Iran supreme leader Ali Khamenei

White House spokesman Kirby said the US believes Iran is postured and poised to deliver an attack on Israel.

A couple weeks ago, there were reports of an 'imminent' attack on Israel that didn't come to pass so I don't believe the market is going to take this headline too seriously. If/when the attack does come, many have already concluded that it will be theatre, though I'm sure there will be the usual risk-off reaction initially.