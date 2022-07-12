A White House memo on the economy is saying:

economic data, including June jobs report, not consistent with recession in 1st or 2nd quarter

US labor market strengthen put US in better position than many other countries to transition to lower inflation and steady growth

impact of energy and food prices on annual headline CPI in June will likely exceed 40% based on market expectations

Notes decline in energy prices since prices measured for June CPI

US gasoline price can be expected decline in weeks ahead

gasoline prices likely to account for more than 100% of expected increase in annual CPI in June report due on Wednesday

the economy appears to be transitioning into slower job and economic growth

The CPI data tomorrow is certainly going to be a shocker with the headline number rising by 1.1% and the core rate (ex food and energy) up 0.6%. The White House seems to be preparing the market for the worst, but also setting it up for better days ahead.