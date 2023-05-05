White House national security adviser Sullivan said he'll travel top Saudi Arabia this weekend:

for talks with Saudi leaders

added that also going to Saudi Arabia will be representatives from India and the United Arab Emirates to discuss "new areas of cooperation between New Delhi and the Gulf as well as the United States and the rest of the region."

Separately:

Sullivan said the US will take the necessary action to ensure Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon

US still wants a diplomatic solution to Iran's nuclear program

I guess be aware of potential oil-related comments that might be the result of his visit this weekend. I'd suggest this a low probability, but you never know.