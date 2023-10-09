John Kirby is Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House.
Speaking with media:
- There is no intention to put US boots on ground after Israel attack
- Expect additional security requests from Israel, US will try to fulfill those needs as fast as possible
- US Still believes Israel-Saudi normalization should be encouraged
- Can't speculate at this stage how Saudi-Israel normalization efforts will be impacted
- Would not go so far as to say Hamas attack has paused normalization talks between Israel and Saudi
- Have not seen hard tangible evidence that Iran was directly involved in Hamas attacks on Israel
- Call for supplemental request to be approved to keep up support for Ukraine
- If we need additional defense funding for Israel, we will go back to congress
- Both Ukraine and Israel can be supported simultaneously by US
---
A note for the diary, US President Biden will be making pubic comments on the attack at 1pm US Eastern time on Tuesday, 10 October 2023.