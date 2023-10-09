John Kirby is Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House.

Speaking with media:

There is no intention to put US boots on ground after Israel attack

Expect additional security requests from Israel, US will try to fulfill those needs as fast as possible

US Still believes Israel-Saudi normalization should be encouraged

Can't speculate at this stage how Saudi-Israel normalization efforts will be impacted

Would not go so far as to say Hamas attack has paused normalization talks between Israel and Saudi

Have not seen hard tangible evidence that Iran was directly involved in Hamas attacks on Israel

Call for supplemental request to be approved to keep up support for Ukraine

If we need additional defense funding for Israel, we will go back to congress

Both Ukraine and Israel can be supported simultaneously by US

A note for the diary, US President Biden will be making pubic comments on the attack at 1pm US Eastern time on Tuesday, 10 October 2023.