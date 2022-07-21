Pres Biden
Pres. Biden fist bump

The White House is reporting that Pres. Biden has Covid. The symptoms are described as mild. He has started taking Paxlovid.

The President is fully vaccinated and has 2 boosters. He will quarantine as per the CDC guidance. He will work remotely, and not pass on any duties to the VP.

The President is 79.

Recall when the president met the Saudi Crown Prince on Friday, he met him with a fist bump which was explained as Covid protocol/precautions.

Stocks have moved down on the news: