From the US side now:
- Biden, in call with Russia's Putin, urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine
- Biden made clear that the united states and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine
- expressed support for diplomacy, starting early next year with bilateral strategic stability dialogue, at nato through the nato-Russia council and at the osce
- Biden reiterated that substantive progress can occur only in an environment of de-escalation rather than escalation -white house
More, these from a 'senior US official':
- tone of talks between Biden and Putin was 'serious and substantive'
- Biden, Putin agreed to 'pragmatic, results driven' diplomacy
- Biden, Putin saw areas for progress in upcoming diplomatic talks, but also areas where agreement may be impossible
- primary reason for Biden, Putin call was to set 'tone and tenor' for upcoming January talks
- US. will carefully monitor very closely the buildup and movements of Russian forces on Ukraine border
Headlines via Reuters