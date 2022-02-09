Tomorrow's US CPI report is the highlight of the week on the US economic calendar. The White House is already out with some damage control saying the y/y figure will be 'high'.

The headline consensus is 7.3%, up from 7.0%. I think it would be a mistake to conclude the White House is signaling that it will be above the consensus.

As our friends at Newsquawk note: Last year, Biden also warned about high inflation before the CPI report release and it was lower than the consensus (though still directionally higher).

I think the market will be more focused on the m/m data, which is expected up 0.5%. Team Transitory wants to see that pace slow. The composition of the report will also be key, with many watching rents and looking for one-off skews.