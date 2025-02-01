Tariff to be on 25% of all Canadian imports except 10% on energy products

25% tariffs on all Mexican products (no exemptions)

Retaliation clause calls for further action, likely increased tariffs

Tariffs on China to include 10% tariffs on all China exports to US on top of existing tariffs

Refers to International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) law

China has refused to cooperate with measures to restrict fentanyl

Canada is playing an increasing role in fentanyl shipping

Tariff on Canada revokes de minimis waiver

There are some moving parts here with the retaliation clause as Canada has pledged to announce (if not implement) counter-tariffs in an hour. A US President has also never used the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in this way and that's likely headed to a court challenge, which I expect he will lose.

I will be keeping a close eye on the news on the weekend to see where this heads. If it doesn't die down then we're going to have a wild day in the markets on Monday.