White House Press Secretary

The White House says the Reuters report is "false".

The White House says Trump will implement 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada plus 10% tariffs on China on Saturday as Trump has said many times.

They said the tariffs "will be up for public consumption on Saturday" and that there is no update on exemptions. Though the White House also said they're not seeing the start of a trade war with Canada and that Trump will respond to Trudeau's comments in due time.

In immediate reaction the Canadian dollar has given back its gains and it's similar elsewhere with the US dollar climbing.

USDCAD 10 mins

A few points: