With the key CPI data scheduled to be released on Friday at 8:30 AM ET, the White House press secretary is saying:

expects inflation numbers to be released at the end of the week to be elevated

The expectations are for a 0.7% rise for the month with a 0.5% rise with ex food and energy up 0.5%. The year on year is expected to remain steady at 8.3% while the core measures expected decline to 5.9% from 6.2%.