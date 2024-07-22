We are Day 1 of the transition to a new Dem candidate for President after Biden stepped down from his run for President yesterday.

Assuming VP Kamala Harris is the nominee, who might be her VP running mate? That choice will most likely be from one of the key swing states.. Those key states include, Pennsyvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin in the Rust Belt, North Carolina and Georgia in the South and Arizona in the west.

Who are some of the favorites in the early days of the decision?

Mark Kelly, Arizona Senator, known for his moderate stance and appeal in critical swing states. 2020 election: Biden 49.4% Trump 49.0%

Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Governor, popular for her focus on abortion rights and effective governance.2020 Election: Biden 50.6%. Trump 47.8%

Roy Cooper, NC Goveronor. Two time governor in a key swing state. 2020 Election: Trump 49.9%. Biden 48.6%.

JB Pritzker, Illinois Governor, a potential financier for the campaign. 2020 Election: Biden took Illinois 57.5% to 40.6% for Trump

Gavin Newsom, California Governor, though less likely due to geographic and ideological similarities with Harris. Long shot....California remains strong for Dems.

Additional names include Wes Moore, Gina Raimondo, Pete Buttigieg, Roy Cooper, and Tim Walz.