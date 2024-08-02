Nasdaq weekly

This is a good spot for a bounce in many things.

There are many times when the strong hands in the market would step in here; the economy isn't that bad, there's no financial crisis and companies are still making money. Yes, the Fed is behind the curve but they have more ammunition than they've had this century.

There are a few reasons that's a tough trade to make right now:

Year-to-date gains have been great. Most assets are up meaningfully this year and fund managers are sitting on +15% gains. Do you really want to risk that in August? You can buy a five-month t-bill and tease out another 2% from the sidelines, then re-assess in early 2025. Liquidity is hard to come by. I think this is increasingly a problem. There is so much algo trading, leverage and crowding that when the dance stops, there is no one left to buy. That's leading to unusually large moves in the biggest stocks and in bonds. Seasonals are tough in Aug/Sept. Even if you don't want to wait out the whole year, that's a good case to take a breather here and tune into the Olympics instead. Fed pricing is aggressive. Should the Fed cut 50 bps at the next two meetings? Yes. Will they? I think the probabilities in the market are too high. The Fed will be stubborn, as comments from Barkin and Goolsbee today indicated.

All that said, I can see the case for a bounce for a few days next week as the market settles down after an emotional week but I don't see real money chasing it for the reasons above. Watch the Nikkei closely at Monday's open for a clearer hint.