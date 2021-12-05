S&P 500 futures are 0.3% higher in early trading, oil is up $1.20 and USD/JPY is 24 pips higher to 113.04

Those are all good signs after a dismal finish to the US trading week on Friday leading to a turnaround and finish near the daily lows in most risk trades.

Why?

For starters, Friday's dip might have been an overreaction. The market has repeatedly freaked out about US omicron cases but the moment the new variant emerged in various countries it was a certainty it would hit the US. That shouldn't be a surprise.

Secondly, Fed hawkishness has sparked a lively debate. Powell didn't necessarily commit to speeding up the taper but he's certainly inclined in that direction. I don't think the market cares that much and is more worried about rate hikes. That concern will ebb and flow but note that we're in the Fed blackout now, so we have 9 days to wait for any news.

Thirdly -- and I think this is the most-important factor -- there are indications that omicron is less severe than delta. Obviously it's far too soon to say but there's hard data that's beginning to point in that direction.

[Thread] JUST IN:

1. NEW #OmicronVariant data from the Steve Biko/Tshwane District Hospital Complex via @MRCza. Tshwane = where SA's Omicron outbreak started



1. Data = for the 1st 2 weeks of the outbreak (14-29 Nov)

2. Past 5 days (29 Nov-3 Dec) = exponential increase in cases pic.twitter.com/rbjpjEOQqQ — Mia Malan (@miamalan) December 4, 2021

The bigger question is whether you think the market can withstand another round of covid. It's been remarkably good at looking beyond infections and focusing on the post-covid period. That said, we're all starting to get the feeling there will never be a post-covid period and that the next normal might involve a permanently higher risk of getting very sick.

As for me, I think the market can look beyond this wave but not yet.

Here's wastewater data from Massachusetts. It usually precedes a wave of infections by a week to 10 days.