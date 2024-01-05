EUR/USD is now above pre-NFP levels

The headlines all look bullish on non-farm payrolls but when you dig into the report there are some real caveats:

The headline might have beat the consensus by +46K but the prior two months were revised by a combined -71K Unemployment held steady at 3.7% vs 3.8% expected but labor force participation fell by 0.3 pp, meaning employment to population worsened Government jobs rose by 52K, which is a big chunk of the report and doesn't exactly point to a roaring underlying economy The household survey saw 683K in job losses Given the strong ADP and initial jobless claims numbers yesterday, the market was clearly leaning towards a beat.

The one data point that will give the Fed some real pause was average earnings up 0.4% vs 0.3% expected but that's hardly the final word. Stay tuned as we get ISM services at 10 am ET; it's one of the best forward-looking indicators.