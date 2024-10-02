A BMO note previews the debate coming up between Vance and Walz.

I popped this up earlier:

In the note BMO say that given the unpredictability of this election cycle, the debate is expected to draw significant attention, and that it may influence financial markets, especially following the Harris-Trump debate, which led to notable price movements.

However, analysts are skeptical that this event will result in a sustained impact on Treasury yields. Instead, the market appears more focused on the immediate implications of the Middle Eastern conflict and the upcoming employment data.

While the debate might shift the odds in favor of one ticket, broader macroeconomic events are likely to overshadow any potential trading opportunities arising from its outcome.

the debate is underway