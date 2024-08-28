It's going to be another quiet day on the economic calendar side today.

EU Session:

There is very little to spark excitement during the EU session with French consumer confidence the main 'highlight' (if we can even call it that).

US Session:

On the US side, markets might be paying more attention to tonight's 5-year treasury auction after yesterday's 2-year auction performance. The other data point that might get more attention than usual is the EIA inventory data, following this week's Libya developments. As always, it's important to adjust forecasts for the EIA release in line with the private inventory data we saw overnight.

The other potential market movers to be aware of is potential Corporate month-end flows today, as well as Nvidia earnings scheduled after the close tonight.

Good luck out there.