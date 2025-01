Hope spring eternal that the proposed end to the war in Israel lasts. Tens of thousands of deaths is a harsh price to pay.

With that backdrop, Ukraines President Zelinskiy is on the wires saying that he sees a higher likelihoop for the war to end in 2025. What might be the catalyst for it, I do not know. Maybe it is the realization that tens of thousands of deaths is a harsh price to pay.

Time will tell, but trends anbd cycles are around us everywhere. This would be a good trend to attack.